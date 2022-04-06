Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.