Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.01% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 576,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

