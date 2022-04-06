P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $42.50 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 3,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $607.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

