PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.07.

Shares of PCAR opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

