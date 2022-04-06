PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.
PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.07.
Shares of PCAR opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
