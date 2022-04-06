Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

