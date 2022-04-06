Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:PCA opened at GBX 285.20 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 224 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

About Palace Capital (Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.