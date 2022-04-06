Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $7,395,120.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $621.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.