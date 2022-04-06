Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $350.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $376.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $274.43 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

