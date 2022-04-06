Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,271.90 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,522.72.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
