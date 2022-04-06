Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,271.90 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,522.72.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.