Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.30

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.30 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 372003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

