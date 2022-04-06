Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Down to $61.21

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $59.41. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 1,726 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

