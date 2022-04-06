Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 1,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

