Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $163.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

