Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

