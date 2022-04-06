Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Pharvaris stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $592.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.65.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

