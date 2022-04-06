PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.14. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 250,396 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 0.82.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

