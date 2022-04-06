Pi Financial Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$9.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Pi Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.