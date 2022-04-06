PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Shares Down 1.8%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 11,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 3,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

