Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

