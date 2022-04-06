Piper Sandler Trims PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price to $98.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,297,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 160,244 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.