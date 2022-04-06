Prime People (LON:PRP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.93

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.93 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 101,325 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.19.
About Prime People (LON:PRP)
