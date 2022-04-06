Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE PLX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $68.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.28. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.64.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
