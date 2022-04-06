Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.