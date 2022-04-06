Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after buying an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 302,755 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

