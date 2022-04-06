Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $696,158.52 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

