PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PulteGroup’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on solid demand trends and higher pricing. Home sales gross margin was up 210 basis points (bps) year over year in 2021. Prudent land investments, focus on entry-level buyers, returning more free cash flow to its shareholders raise hopes. Solid operating results and the resultant cash flow enabled it to invest $4.2 billion in land in 2021, while allowing it to return more than $1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Yet, major disruptions in the manufacture and supply of building products have been extending overall build cycles. Also, higher costs for building homes along with rising land, labor and raw material costs are concerns.”

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.