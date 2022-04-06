PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Down 0.1%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.40. 8,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 23,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

