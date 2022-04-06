Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.