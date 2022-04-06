Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

