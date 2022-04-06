Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Reduced by Analyst

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icosavax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of ICVX opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Icosavax has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $23,275,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.