Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,675,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

