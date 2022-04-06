Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Shares of C stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.