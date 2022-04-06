Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. Q2 has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $40,470,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Q2 by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

