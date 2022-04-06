Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Issued By Wedbush

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redbox Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

RDBX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.20 on Tuesday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

