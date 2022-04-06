QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $892.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QCR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

