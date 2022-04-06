Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.77. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.29.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

