Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

QUMU opened at $1.79 on Friday. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qumu by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Qumu by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

