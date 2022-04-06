Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7,758.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

QRTEA stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.