Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glencore (LON: GLEN):

4/5/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.92) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 580 ($7.61) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 580 ($7.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.43) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.43) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 490 ($6.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 480 ($6.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 453.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.09. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.80 ($6.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

