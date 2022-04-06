Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glencore (LON: GLEN):
- 4/5/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.92) price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 580 ($7.61) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 580 ($7.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.43) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/25/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.43) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 490 ($6.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 480 ($6.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 453.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.09. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.80 ($6.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.
