Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 6.27 and last traded at 6.27. 89,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 207,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

