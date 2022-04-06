Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

RWT stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

