Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $69,281.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $691.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $710.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $176,271,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

