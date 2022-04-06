Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BKEAY opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

