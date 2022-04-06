Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $18.00 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.68 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

