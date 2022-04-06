Research Analysts Set Expectations for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE NVST opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

