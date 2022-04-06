Reviewing Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -5,204.07% -101.11% -76.53% Zosano Pharma -3,812.10% -80.12% -54.84%

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $6.69 million 223.51 -$348.10 million ($2.63) -3.98 Zosano Pharma $790,000.00 34.52 -$29.92 million ($0.27) -0.60

Zosano Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TG Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Zosano Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 267.72%. Zosano Pharma has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,142.24%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. The company also develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. In addition, it has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR; and collaboration agreements with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novimmune SA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Jubilant Biosys. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

