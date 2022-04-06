RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Gary G. Friedman Sells 837,213 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RH opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. RH has a 52-week low of $317.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.75 and a 200-day moving average of $515.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

