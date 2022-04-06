RH to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

NYSE RH opened at $354.33 on Tuesday. RH has a 12 month low of $317.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,121,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

