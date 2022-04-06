Rightmove’s (RTMVF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a hold rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVF opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.