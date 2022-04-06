Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,560 ($72.92).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,096.70 ($79.96) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,706.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,144.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £98.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.97).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.